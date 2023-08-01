Manipur Violence case Live Updates: SC to hear Manipur issue today at 2 pm

Manipur Violence case Live Updates: The Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to suspend the recording of statements from the two women victims involved in the Manipur viral video case until it hears the main case, scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of India

During the previous hearing on Monday, the apex court acknowledged the severity of the violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, describing it as being of "unprecedented magnitude." However, the court declined to entertain a plea regarding similar alleged incidents of violence against women in states governed by the opposition, such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, who was representing some of the parties in the case, argued that the incidents of violence against women in West Bengal also deserve consideration, and the mechanism being developed to address the issue should be extended to other states as well.

As of now, the hearing on the main case is scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Tuesday, where the court will further assess the situation and make relevant decisions regarding the Manipur viral video case and its implications on violence against women in the region and other states.