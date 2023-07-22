Manipur violence news LIVE updates: DMK's Kanimozhi to lead protest in Chennai
Manipur violence LIVE: Nationwide outrage continues over a viral video showing naked women paraded during ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.
Manipur violence news LIVE updates: The distressing video from Manipur continues to make waves as the nation is shaken by the May 4 incident where two women from the Kuki community were paraded naked in broad daylight by a mob of around 800-1,000 men. Protests are being conducted in several parts of the country demanding the violence in the hill state to end.
Tension escalated in Parliament on Friday after the Opposition parties doubled down on their demand for an ‘elaborate’ statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the incident on the floor of both Houses.
After the video of the incident went viral, the National Commission for Women on Thursday formally directed the head of public policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed that four persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the incident. He added that his government will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.
- Sat, 22 Jul 2023 08:52 AM
Touted as India's ‘best’ in 2020, Manipur police station now accused of inaction
Nongpong Sekmai police station, where two men were murdered and three women were assaulted, by a mob two months ago amid the ongoing Manipur violence, was in 2020 adjudged the best police station in the country. Read more
- Sat, 22 Jul 2023 08:15 AM
Assam CM calls on ‘liberals' over ‘ignoring’ similar crimes elsewhere
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the outrage limited to the northeast over a viral video, showing two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, and asked why similar “brutal crimes elsewhere" were ignored by “so called liberals”. Read more
- Sat, 22 Jul 2023 07:53 AM
Manipur video: Why did the police take over two months to act?
It took more than a month for the FIR in connection with the sexual assault of two women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4 to be transferred to the relevant police station since the victims had reportedly fled their homes and had complained to the police in another district. Read more
- Sat, 22 Jul 2023 07:48 AM
DMK's women wing to stage protest on July 23
The women wing of DMK will hold a protest against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur on July 23. General secretary of the party Kanimozhi will lead the protest.
- Sat, 22 Jul 2023 07:43 AM
Manipur on edge after video of man’s chopped head surfaces
A new video showing a head on a spike emerged from Manipur on Friday, offering new evidence of the barbaric nature of the ethnic clashes in Manipur after footage appeared of women being paraded naked before they were allegedly gangraped by a mob. Read more