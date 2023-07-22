Manipur violence news LIVE updates: DMK's Kanimozhi to lead protest in Chennai

Manipur violence news LIVE updates: The distressing video from Manipur continues to make waves as the nation is shaken by the May 4 incident where two women from the Kuki community were paraded naked in broad daylight by a mob of around 800-1,000 men. Protests are being conducted in several parts of the country demanding the violence in the hill state to end.

Members of various organisations holding placards take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur(PTI)

Tension escalated in Parliament on Friday after the Opposition parties doubled down on their demand for an ‘elaborate’ statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the incident on the floor of both Houses.

After the video of the incident went viral, the National Commission for Women on Thursday formally directed the head of public policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed that four persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the incident. He added that his government will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.