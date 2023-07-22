Manipur violence: 5th accused arrested in sexual assault case; fresh clashes in Imphal. Top updates

The Manipur Police has arrested another accused in connection with a viral video that surfaced on Wednesday showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in strife-torn Manipur. Members of tribal communities and All India Students Association hold placards and shout slogans during protest over sexual violence against women and for peace in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in New Delhi. (AFP)

On Friday, four accused, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with the case, were sent to 11-day police custody.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed two women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur's Kangpokpi and has triggered a massive outrage across the country and Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

Latest updates on Manipur video case and violence:

1. The fifth accused has been reportedly identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei, 19, police said.

2. The Manipur government has appealed to the people to not believe rumours. A "rumour free" helpline number -- 9233522822 -- has been issued for people to confirm circulation of "unfounded" videos. The state government urged the people to return the looted arms, ammunitions, and explosives, to the police or nearest security forces.

3. India Today reported that fresh violence broke out in Imphal after women protestors blocked both sides of a main road in the Ghari area. The women protestors burnt tyres during the protests, prompting cops to take action, it reported.

4. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata was stalling Parliament proceedings and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the debate on the Manipur issue either in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paralysed since the Monsoon session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition parties over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the state.

5. In Mumbai, Union minister Smriti Irani said the Manipur viral video issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders.

"However, the opposition did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the Parliament. What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on crime against women in the state, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress. Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal's Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten and stripped. The Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan... The Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC," Irani told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON