Manipur violence news LIVE updates: DMK's Kanimozhi to lead protest in Chennai

Jul 22, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Manipur violence LIVE: Nationwide outrage continues over a viral video showing naked women paraded during ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.

Manipur violence news LIVE updates: The distressing video from Manipur continues to make waves as the nation is shaken by the May 4 incident where two women from the Kuki community were paraded naked in broad daylight by a mob of around 800-1,000 men. Protests are being conducted in several parts of the country demanding the violence in the hill state to end.

Members of various organisations holding placards take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
Members of various organisations holding placards take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur(PTI)

Tension escalated in Parliament on Friday after the Opposition parties doubled down on their demand for an ‘elaborate’ statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the incident on the floor of both Houses. 

After the video of the incident went viral, the National Commission for Women on Thursday formally directed the head of public policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed that four persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the incident. He added that his government will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    Touted as India's ‘best’ in 2020, Manipur police station now accused of inaction

    Nongpong Sekmai police station, where two men were murdered and three women were assaulted, by a mob two months ago amid the ongoing Manipur violence, was in 2020 adjudged the best police station in the country. Read more

  • Jul 22, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Assam CM calls on ‘liberals' over ‘ignoring’ similar crimes elsewhere

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the outrage limited to the northeast over a viral video, showing two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, and asked why similar “brutal crimes elsewhere" were ignored by “so called liberals”. Read more

  • Jul 22, 2023 07:53 AM IST

    Manipur video: Why did the police take over two months to act?

    It took more than a month for the FIR in connection with the sexual assault of two women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4 to be transferred to the relevant police station since the victims had reportedly fled their homes and had complained to the police in another district. Read more

  • Jul 22, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    DMK's women wing to stage protest on July 23

    The women wing of DMK will hold a protest against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur on July 23. General secretary of the party Kanimozhi will lead the protest.

  • Jul 22, 2023 07:43 AM IST

    Manipur on edge after video of man’s chopped head surfaces

    A new video showing a head on a spike emerged from Manipur on Friday, offering new evidence of the barbaric nature of the ethnic clashes in Manipur after footage appeared of women being paraded naked before they were allegedly gangraped by a mob. Read more

Morning brief: In Rajya Sabha, govt's big claim over AI amid job loss fears

india news
Published on Jul 22, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File)
ByHT News Desk

‘AI (America, India)’, allies need to work on shaping artificial intelligence

AI, the Indian-American advisor said, was one of the important topics of discussion when President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here last month.

Science advisor to Joe Biden, Arati Prabhakar. (REUTERS File Photo)
india news
Published on Jul 22, 2023 08:08 AM IST
PTI |

Assam CM slams ‘liberals’ over Manipur outrage. Then shares these 6 news reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned “limited outrage” for Northeast over the viral video from Manipur, and asked why similar crimes elsewhere were ignored.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI file)
india news
Published on Jul 22, 2023 08:05 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 09:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

ABVP members thrash vice-chancellor, registrar of university in UP's Gorakhpur

ABVP activists chased and beat up the vice chancellor and the registrar of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University over alleged irregularities.

Vice-chancellor Rajesh Singh and officiating registrar Ajay Singh, three-four ABVP members and some policemen were injured in the ruckus
india news
Published on Jul 22, 2023 06:41 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Embarrassing that developed nations have not stuck to promise on climate finance: Denmark minister

The Clean Energy Ministerial of the G20 is expected to release a joint statement on increasing renewable energy deployment and phasing down fossil fuels.

Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister for climate policy.
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 02:44 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Crowned India’s ‘best’ in 2020, Manipur police station now accused of inaction

Nongpong Sekmai police station, where two men were murdered and three women were assaulted was in 2020 adjudged the best police station in the country.

Women burn the house of one of the men accused of parading two women naked in front of a mob, in Manipur, on Friday. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Traffic movement halted on 5 bridges in Belagavi as rivers rise after rainfall

The affected bridges, include Manjari-Bavana Soudatti, Malikwad-Dattawad, Bhivanshi-Jatrat, Boj-Karadaga, and Barawad-Kunnur in Chikkodi and Raibag taluks.

The heavy rainfall in Southern Maharashtra has led to a continuous increase in the water levels of small rivers in Karnataka (Wikimedia Commons)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 04:48 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

4 killed as speeding SUV rams into truck in Bengaluru

Four people died when a SUV and tipper collision police said on Friday, adding, the mishap occurred near Iswarahalli Kudige in Alur taluk of Hassan district in Mangaluru - Bengaluru national highway

The vehicles collided in Mangaluru - Bengaluru highway. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Karnataka: Diary of murdered Jain monk found, shows accused borrowed 6 lakh

A diary belonging to the murdered Jain monk Kamakumar of Nandi Aashram in Hirekodi town was found during investigation, the Belagavi police said on Friday

The accused who had borrowed money from the Jain monk allegedly killed him when the monk asked to return the money. (Representational Image)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 02:48 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel

Manipur video: Houses of two who were part of mob set afire

Angry locals on Friday set ablaze the houses of two men who were allegedly a part of a mob that stripped and paraded naked three women two months ago.

Houses were burnt in Manipur on Friday. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Imphal

BJP protests against suspension of MLAs, skips Bengaluru assembly session

BJP continued its boycott of the Assembly session in Bengaluru on Friday and protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLAs stage a protest against the suspension of 10 party MLAs at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANi)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByArun Dev

JD(S) and BJP to jointly take on Congress government, says Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) and the BJP will fight the Congress jointly at state level, while the JD(S) supremo has that the party will contest independently in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

JD(S) MLA HD Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai addresses a joint press conference, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Tracking the Monsoon amid surplus rain weeks

Three charts and one map capture the state of play across India as far as the monsoon is concerned

A waterlogged street in Mumbai
india news
Published on Jul 22, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByAbhishek Jha

Supreme Court seeks ED reply on plea by Senthil on Madras high court ruling

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh issued notice on the two petitions challenging a split verdict given by the high court on July 4.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai on June 13, 2023. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 03:32 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
