Manipur violence news LIVE updates: Juvenile among 2 arrested in sexual assault case

Jul 23, 2023 07:26 AM IST
Manipur violence news LIVE: So far, six people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in the case of two women being paraded naked during ethnic clashes.

Manipur violence news LIVE updates: Amidst the uproar over the May 4 incident where two women from Kuki tribe were paraded naked in a violence-hit northeastern state, two individuals, including one juvenile, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. So far, six people, including one person seen in a viral video dragging one of the women at B. Phainom village, have been apprehended. The police are making ‘all-out’ efforts to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at suspected hideouts. The four individuals arrested earlier were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday.

Members of various organisations holding placards take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur

Similar incidents that occurred during the ethnic clashes in Manipur came to light, alongside the one that received massive attention due to the viral video. In the case of the alleged rape and murder of two women in Imphal East district in May, the registered case by Manipur Police does not include any section pertaining to sexual assault on the victims, news agency PTI reported. Instead, charges of robbery, mischief, and trespass have been registered.

On May 16, a zero FIR was filed at Saikul police station in Kangpopki district, which is 35 km away from the incident's site. The complaint was made by the mother of one of the victims. She claimed that on May 4, her daughter and her friend were brutally murdered after being raped and tortured by a large group of unknown people, estimated to be between 100 to 200 individuals, who are believed to be from the majority community.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 23, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    DCW chief allegedly denied permission to visit Manipur

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Saturday that the Manipur government has denied her permission to visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence.

    Maliwal was supposed to visit the northeastern state, rocked by ethnic violence, on July 23.

