Manipur violence News LIVE Updates: Congress MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss situation
Manipur Violence News Live Updates: On Sunday, the United States said that it was deeply concerned by the reports of the viral videos.
Manipur Violence News Live Updates: National outrage and protests have been taking place across the country over the viral video where a mob stripped and paraded two women naked in Manipur.
On Sunday, the United States said that it was deeply concerned by the reports of the viral videos. A US State Department spokesperson said that the incident was "brutal" and "terrible" and that the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.
The first two days of the monsoon session were washed out and the second week’s proceedings remain uncertain as the government and the opposition INDIA alliance stuck to their positions over the debate on the Manipur situation in the Parliament.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 08:17 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Manipur situation
(ANI)