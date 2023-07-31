'After wiping off tears...': AAP's Raghav Chadha on INDIA MPs' Manipur visit

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday lauded the delegation of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for visiting strife-torn Manipur and said the representative MPs had come back “after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur".

AAP MP Raghav Chadha talks to the media as he arrives at the Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chadha was speaking to reporters ahead of the key meeting of the 21 MPs and the Opposition bloc leaders, held to brief the members about the Manipur situation and chalk out further strategy for the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge were also present at the meeting.

Chadha said the bloc will inform about the Opposition's next move on Manipur after the meeting. “The I.N.D.I.A alliance has come after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur...Today, the MPs will explain the situation in Manipur in the meeting, after which we will inform you about our next move in this regard…,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 21 I.N.D.I.A MPs had visited Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation in the northeastern state, which has been engulfed in civil unrest since May 3.

Also Read: Bill to replace Delhi ordinance makes key edits

Delhi Ordinance Bill on cards

The AAP MP also slammed the central government for introducing the impending bill replacing the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Calling the ordinance undemocratic, Chadha said it was Bharatiya Janata Party's ploy to destroy the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. “This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that they are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the AAP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House till August 4 in anticipation of the bill. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance negating a Supreme Court order giving power of transfer and posting to the Delhi government.

The I.N.D.I.A grouping earlier said it will oppose the passage of the bill despite the central government having enough numbers in both Houses for it.

While the government said that the Delhi Ordinance Bill will not be taken up today, it slammed the Opposition for “not letting” the Manipur discussion happen in the Parliament. Union minister Piyush Goyal said “…since nine days the government kept up with the promise to speak on Manipur but it has not been possible from the opposition. If they are ready, we can hold a discussion at 2pm.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail