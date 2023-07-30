Manipur violence: 21 Opposition MPs meet governor; claim ‘situation is worsening’

The Opposition MPs from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A bloc met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal Sunday on the second day of their two-day visit to the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state. A day after visiting relief camps and meeting victims, the delegation of 21 MPs presented a memorandum to the governor and appealed to restore peace in the state, engulfed in ethnic clashes since May 3. JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JMM MP Mahua Maji, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties meet people affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur, at a relief camp in Imphal east district on Saturday, (PTI)

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the governor listened to their appeal and suggested an all-party delegation's visit to Manipur to meet the leaders of all communities in order to resolve the crisis. “….she herself expressed her pain and grief…whatever we witnessed and experienced - she agreed with us…and suggested that together we hold talks with the leaders of all communities and find a solution.” (Opposition's Manipur visit LIVE updates)

'Situation is worsening'

“We appeal to the central government to accept our no confidence motion and hold a discussion…The situation is worsening and it is raising national security concerns…,” he added.

Ahead of meeting the governor, Chowdhury had slammed the Centre for “overlooking” Manipur, which he blamed as the reason for the crisis in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. The Congress leader said “…As it was overlooked by the state government and the Centre, the situation is worsening. Peace should be restored at the earliest, it is essential to maintain harmony and justice…"

Trinamool Congress party MP Sushmita Dev and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha also echoed the sentiments of their colleague. “…We will ask the governor to inform about the situation in the state to PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah,” the TMC leader said.

‘Relief camp arrangements substandard’

Meanwhile, Congress MP Phulodevi Netam alleged substandard arrangements made in the relief camps for the violence-affected people. “...400-500 people are staying in one hall. The state government is providing them only daal-chawal, children are not getting anything else to eat the entire day. There is no toilet or bathroom facility. The manner in which people are living in camps is very heart-rending…,” Netam claimed. The delegation had visited Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur relief camps on Saturday.

A day earlier, the delegation said they were not trying to politicise the issue. “We want to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament…” Chowdhury said at the press conference.

BJP alleges ‘political tourism’

However, the BJP has labelled the visit as a mere “show off” and "political tourism". Union minister Anurag Thakur criticised the visit and said “When Manipur used to remain shut for months (under the previous governments), they had not spoken a word.”

The Manipur situation has resulted in a logjam in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament. Both the Houses witnessed disruption of operations amid intensified demands by the Opposition bloc that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make an elaborate statement on the issue. Last Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the government, in a bid to force Modi to address the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail