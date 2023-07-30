Opposition in Manipur LIVE updates: Leaders to meet governor Anusuiya Uikey today

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – is on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur beginning Saturday to assess the ground situation. On day one, the MPs met victims of the clashes in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur relief camps. On Sunday, the delegation is scheduled to meet the state governor Anusuiya Uikey. A delegation of 21 lawmakers from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday visited relief camps in Manipur housing displaced people. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

At a press conference, the Opposition slammed the Centre over the crisis, which has engulfed the state since May 3 and said, “We have come to Manipur to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament.”

The Opposition bloc called for a peaceful solution however, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party termed the visit drama. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "…We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established.” His colleague Adhir Chowdhury reiterated that the Opposition was not trying to do any politics over the issue."

However, Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged the visit a "mere show-off". The senior BJP leader alleged that when Manipur used to burn under previous governments, the Opposition did not care about the northeastern state then. "When Manipur used to remain shut for months, they had not spoken a word," he said.