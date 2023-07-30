Manipur govt starts biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants

The Manipur government on Saturday resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern border state following the Centre’s directive, a senior official said. In February 2023, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had informed the 60-member state assembly that altogether 393 Myanmar nationals were apprehended in the state between January 1, 2012 and February this year. (PTI)

“On instructions of the ministry of home affairs, Government of India, to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state of Manipur by September 2023, the government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal immigrants in the state from today (July 29),” joint secretary (home) Peter Salam, who is the state’s nodal officer, said in a press release.

A team of officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of Manipur officials, assisted the state government officials in the biometric capture exercise at the foreigners’ detention centre in Sajiwa of Imphal East district on Saturday, the release said.

“The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state are successfully captured,” it said. “The same is targeted for completion by September 2023.”

On July 28, the state nodal officer urged all the superintendents of police of districts to immediately commence the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigration in the state for timely completion by September 2023.

On July 23, a total of 718 Myanmar nationals — 209 men, 208 women and 301 children — were detected while entering Manipur’s general area of New Lajang under Chandel district due to the ongoing clashes at Khampat in the neighbouring country, officials said.

In March, the state had planned to set up a temporary shelter home with capacity to accommodate around 5,000 people for illegal immigrants after Myanmar nationals started entering Manipur in view of the escalating crisis in the neighbouring country. Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar.

