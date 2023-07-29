Manipur conflict a concern, needs a political solution, says Mizoram CM

Aizwal The discussion around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur are two key concerns for Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga. The Mizos in his state and the Kukis in Manipur come from same ethnicity of Zo-Chin people who live between the hills of Manipur to the Chin state of Myanmar. In an interview, Zoramthanga spoke about the Manipur crisis, the influx of refugees to Mizoram, UCC, and his role in NDA. Chief minister Zoramthanga spoke about the Manipur crisis, the influx of refugees to Mizoram, UCC, and his role in NDA (ANI)

Edited excerpts:

What, in your view, is the way to resolve the conflict in Manipur?My solution is, let the Manipur and the central governments come together and consult the concerned people (Kuki and the Meitei people) and let the Union government settle this politically. That is the only solution.

There has been discussion on whether Article 3 of the Constitution, which provides for changing boundaries of states, should be considered with regard to demand of Kukis that there should be a separate administration for hills of Manipur. What is your take?When the Mizo National Fund (MNF) was established in 1961, one of the main objectives was that the Mizo inhabitant areas should be put under one administration, as far as India is concerned. That is permitted by Article 3 of the Indian Constitution. That has been the biggest demand of the MNF since then.

When we were negotiating the Mizoram Peace Accord with the government of India, we reiterated that our stand is that Mizo-inhabitated areas should be put under one administration forming a state, and the government of India had then said, ‘well there is an Article 3 of the Indian Constitution, we don’t say yes or no, we don’t make any comment.’

From the previous Assam state, several states were carved as per Article 3 -- one state can be formed and a boundary of a state can be changed, which the Parliament has the right to do so. It was clearly mentioned in our Peace Accord.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has said that the Mizoram CM should not interfere in the state. Are you interfering?Well… I do not interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur, I speak for the whole of India -- be it Assam, Tripura or any other state. What we iterated in 1961 -- the year that Biren Singh was born is also the year the MNF was founded -- was the “unification of Mizo inhabitat areas” to form one administrative area. This is not about interference. After Mizoram was born out of Assam, all this took place within the Union of India. Because of the trouble in Manipur, thousands of Manipur Kuki internally displaced persons (IDPs) have come to Mizoram. Whether it is forced upon me or not, we have to act and find a solution for it as it affects me.

You asked for ₹10 crore from Centre to take care of IDPs. Has the Centre provided funds?I have received some money from the home ministry but that is not enough, and have requested the central government to sanction more. We need a first instalment of ₹10 crore especially for IDPs from Manipur.

As far as Bangladesh and Myanmar are concerned, as we are not signatory to UN Refugees. I told my chief secretary that we are merely following what the Union of India had done in 1970 and 1971 when millions of East Pakistan refugees had crossed over to India and looked after by the government of India. If East Pakistan people were given that support, why can’t we give it to people from Burma/Myanmar? The same formula has to be applied.

Will the violence in Manipur and UCC impact the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?Well, the problem in Manipur will affect the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the North-East, and Manipur in particular. But as far of the whole India is concerned, I have no idea. It may effect to some extent.

Are you still an integral part of NDA?I have no anger against the NDA; it has been constituted by a number of political parties to form an alliance. With the present Union government, I am a little surprised by their attitude in dealing with Manipur and not giving help to the refugees. Therefore, I requested the Prime Minister, the Union home minister, and the central government to look into the refugee and IDPs crises from a different angle.

As far as being member of the NDA is concerned, my party is among the founding members of the NDA. But that does not mean that we will follow every policy. When issue comes against the interest of the Mizo people, my party will totally object to it. The MNF has strongly opposed UCC and in the legislative assembly, my home minister brought in a resolution opposing introduction or passing of UCC. I and my party totally reject UCC. Our support to NDA is issue-based and we do not support any issue that goes against Mizoram.

Will you contest the next elections as an NDA partner?Yes, so far. We have been helping the NDA for the last several decades and we will not refrain from that. If UCC is going to be imposed in Mizoram, we cannot be part of NDA. But at the same time, I don’t think that the Union government would do that.I believe the NDA leadership has wisdom to be able to include all the important ingredients for cementing the NDA. I believe that the NDA will in the way that is wise enough, mature enough and see that a thing like UCC does not help them. I don’t think that they will not make any issue which will necessitate the MNF leaving the NDA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON