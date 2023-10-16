In Mizoram, Rahul Gandhi rakes up Manipur violence: 'Women molested, babies killed, but...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raked up the issue of Manipur violence during a poll rally in Mizoram.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “destroying the idea of Manipur”.

“Some months ago, I went to Manipur. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states,” he said. "People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the PM doesn't find it important to travel there..."

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

The violence quickly spread across the state, where ethnic fault lines run deep. At least 175 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced in the state since then. Hundreds of homes have been burnt, businesses lost, studies affected, places of worship burnt to a cinder, and the state has lived without internet for months.

During Monday's address, Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is more interested in what is happening in Israel than in Manipur.

“PM Modi is more interested in what is happening in Israel than in Manipur,” Gandhi said at the rally, according to PTI.

He added that the idea behind the Congress party's ‘Bharat Jodo' campaign was to promote mutual respect, tolerance, learning from others' ideas, languages, and religions, and embracing love as a unifying force.

“However, this is the idea that the BJP is currently challenging as they target different communities, religions, languages, and cultures, promoting violence, arrogance, and a lack of understanding,” he alleged. “This stance is entirely contrary to the idea of India that we hold dear—one that values respect for all and the protection of everybody.”

Rahul Gandhi's Mizoram visit

Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday to kickstart his party's campaign in the poll-bound the state.

Upon his arrival, he led a reportedly massive 'padyatra' (foot march) from the city's Chanmari area to Treasury Square, where he was greeted by a crowd of Congress supporters and the public.

Later today, he will also hold an hour-long interaction with students in the evening.

On Tuesday morning, he will meet Congress leaders of the state and address a press conference. He will then travel to Lunglei and address a public meeting before flying back to Delhi via Agartala.

Gandhi’s visit is the first by a top Congress leader following last week’s announcement of assembly polls in the northeastern state on November 7. The party is also expected to announce its first list of candidates for the 40-seat assembly election.

