Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Congress campaign in poll-bound Mizoram, leads padyatra in Aizawl

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Aizawl.(X)

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Monday kickstarted his party's campaign in poll-bound Mizoram. Gandhi, who arrived in Aizawl for a two-day visit, reportedly led a massive 'padyatra' (foot march) from the city's Chanmari area to Treasury Square. He was greeted by a crowd of Congress supporters and the public.

He was seen waving at people waiting on both sides of the road. He shook hands and interacted with those coming to meet him. Later today, Gandhi will address a public gathering and hold an hour-long interaction with students in the evening.

On Tuesday morning, he will meet Congress leaders of the state and address a press conference. He will then travel to Lunglei and address a public meeting before flying back to Delhi via Agartala.

Gandhi’s visit is the first by a top Congress leader following last week’s announcement of assembly polls in the northeastern state on November 7. The party is also expected to announce its first list of candidates for the 40-seat assembly election.

Gandhi’s visit comes after the Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF), an independent body of church elders and members of three prominent organisations, signed an agreement with political parties that they would not hold public processions after the announcement of the poll schedule.

The Mizoram Congress has said Gandhi's events will not violate the agreement.

In 2018, the Congress lost power to the Mizo National Front (MNF), which is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It managed to get just five of the 40 seats and finished third after MNF and Zoram Peoples’ Movement, a newly formed party that bagged eight seats.

According to local political leaders, the boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram and the increasing influx of drugs into the state are other major poll issues.

In July 2021, violent clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border, and resulted in the deaths of five Assam policemen. Despite a few rounds of talks, both states haven’t been able to reach any agreement.

