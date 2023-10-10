Mizoram election 2023: Increasing refugee influx a key issue as MNF looks at 2nd term

The shadow of the five-month-long ethnic conflict in neighbouring Manipur will hang over the November 7 elections in Mizoram where the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Congress and the Zoram Peoples’ Movement are locked in a three-cornered fight. HT Image

The state is hosting around 72,000 refugees – 12,600 Kukis from neighbouring Manipur and about 60,000 from Myanmar, from where the refugee influx started in February 2021 after the elected government was dismantled by a military coup.

851,895 people are eligible to vote in Mizoram, where women voters (438,925) outnumber male voters (412,969)

The handling of the refugee crisis by chief minister Zoramthanga has emerged as one of the biggest poll issues with the Congress and ZPM accusing the state government of ineptness.

Zoramthanga has pointed out that the state has spent ₹30 crore for relief to the displaced people and sought central help to deal with the “unprecedented” refugee crisis.

His government had also refused to take biometric details of refugees from Myanmar, arguing that it won’t be collected on humanitarian grounds as the Centre may use the data to push the refugees out. The Kukis from Manipur share ethnic bonds with Mizos in Mizoram.

The MNF is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and threatened to walk out of the coalition on the issue of Uniform Civil Code, saying that the state has special cultural protection under Article 371 of the Constitution.

According to local political leaders, the boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram and the increasing influx of drugs into the state are other major poll issues.

In July 2021, violent clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border, and resulted in the deaths of five Assam policemen. Despite a few rounds of talks, both states haven’t been able to reach any agreement.

In 2018, the MNF returned to power in Mizoram after 10 years, defeating the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast. The MNF bagged 26 of the 40 seats and secured a majority on its own with a 37.70% vote share. The Congress, which was in power since 2008, came third with just five seats and 30% of the votes.

The ZPM, which was formed in 2022 after the merger of seven political parties, replaced the Congress as the second-biggest party with eight seats and 23% vote share in 2018.

The BJP managed to win just one seat in the Christian-majority state.

Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, vice-president of the Mizoram Congress, said the party was prepared for the polls.

“We are ready for polls and confident of victory. The MNF has allied with the communal BJP, which has shed blood of Kuki people in Manipur. We will highlight the failures of the MNF government,” he said.

T.C. Kaphmingthanga, general secretary of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), objected to the counting of votes on December 3, a Sunday when Mizo people attend churches in large numbers. “We will ask EC to change the counting dates. The party is ready for polls and is confident of win,” he said.

J Doungel, who heads Mizoram University’s political science department, said the MNF had a strong and well-established organisational structure across the state. “To win an assembly election, a strong foothold in the rural areas is crucial. This is where the MNF has an advantage. The issue of refugees is an emotional issue for Mizo people,” he added.