Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award
india news

Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award

The 90-minute film was earlier well-received at reputed festivals such as Indian Panorama, 51st International Film Festival, Goa, and 4th Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, Canada
A still from the Manipuri film Eigi Kona, which has won the Rajat Kamal award. (Supplied photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Manipuri film Eigi Kona was on Monday conferred the Rajat Kamal Award as the best regional feature film at the 67th National Film Awards in New Delhi.

The film has been produced by K Sushila Leima and directed by Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam. It highlights the sorry state of ponies and polo players.

The film tells the story of Thawai, a young boy who loves Polo riding Stallone, a pony. Stallone is a descendant of the horse his famous grandfather rode to play polo. Again, like him, horses are in bad shape for want of food and shelter. His father cannot help but sell Stallone. Thawai becomes sick with pangs of separation from the horse. Unable to see Thawai’s suffering, his coach, mentor, and family bring back Stallone.

The 90-minute-long film was earlier well-received at reputed festivals such as Indian Panorama, 51st International Film Festival, Goa, 4th Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, Canada.

