Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award

Manipuri film Eigi Kona was on Monday conferred the Rajat Kamal Award as the best regional feature film at the 67th National Film Awards in New Delhi.

The film has been produced by K Sushila Leima and directed by Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam. It highlights the sorry state of ponies and polo players.

The film tells the story of Thawai, a young boy who loves Polo riding Stallone, a pony. Stallone is a descendant of the horse his famous grandfather rode to play polo. Again, like him, horses are in bad shape for want of food and shelter. His father cannot help but sell Stallone. Thawai becomes sick with pangs of separation from the horse. Unable to see Thawai’s suffering, his coach, mentor, and family bring back Stallone.

The 90-minute-long film was earlier well-received at reputed festivals such as Indian Panorama, 51st International Film Festival, Goa, 4th Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, Canada.