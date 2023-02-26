Manish Sisodia arrested in liquor case. ‘If I go to jail…’ he tweeted in morning

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case. Sisodia was summoned for questioning by the agency. The arrest comes after the CBI questioned Sisodia for 8 hours starting from around 11.12am. The arrest does not come out of the blue for the Aam Aadmi Party as Sisodia expressed apprehension about the arrest today. So did Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who assured Sisodia that the party will take care of his family. Read | 'Black day for democracy': AAP on Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi liquor case

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI after 8.5 hours of questioning on Sunday.

"Going to CBI again today will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations," Sisodia tweeted at 8.52am on Sunday -- before going to the CBI office.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it is a black day for democracy. The CBI arrested the world's best education minister in a fake case at the behest of BJP.

Sisodia's arrival at the CBI headquarters earlier in the day was not bereft of controversy as BJP leaders denounced the roadshow that Sisodia held as he went to the CBI office. "They will be sending me to jail. My wife is very sick and I have a son who studies at a university. You will have to take care of my family," Sisodia said at the roadshow.

