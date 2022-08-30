CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker amid excise policy row| Video

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bank locker in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district was on Tuesday searched by officials of the CBI days after the probe agency's team reached his Delhi residence amid row over the excise policy case. Visuals showed the AAP leader reaching the bank along with his wife.

On Monday, he had tweeted in Hindi: “Tomorrow, CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August." “Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. My family and I will fully cooperate in the investigation,” the AAP leader added.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed the AAP leader standing at the Ghaziabad branch of the Punjab National Bank as officials searched his locker.

The CBI's intensifying of probe comes hours after MLAs of the AAP and the BJP held overnight protests at the Delhi Assembly. While BJP leaders called for Sisodia's resignation, AAP MLAs asked for probe against Lt. Govenor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of corruption.

In visuals that captured the heightened drama, leaders were seen shouting slogans as videos were shared on social media. Among those who protested were the BJP leaders who were told to leave the Delhi assembly earlier in the day. The BJP legislators - during the proceedings - reached the well of the house. Deputy assembly speaker Rakhi Birla then asked to leave the house with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal prestenting the confidence motion.

In his confidence motion speech, which was more like a show of strength, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and alleged attempts to topple the government in Delhi - called "Operation Lotus" - had failed. He also linked the collapse of governments in the past few years to inflation.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has also been continuing his attacks against the BJP after claiming last week that he was offered the chief minister's post in return for an offer to split AAP.

