Manish Tewari criticises Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' word: 'no point in ...'

While the Congress and the BJP were busy firefighting over Adhir Chowdhury's reference to President of India Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni', Congress leader Manish Tewari criticised Adhir and said there is no point in getting lost in the maze of gender. The comment that Adhir Chowdhury claimed to be a slip of tongue and not a deliberate one triggered a massive political row in Parliament on Thursday. The Sonia Gandhi-Smriti Irani face-off took the centre stage of the controversy with the BJP accusing Sonia Gandhi of intimidating their MPs and Congress attacking Smriti Irani for her 'atrocious' behaviour.

Manish Tewari who has had his share of disagreement with the party line tweeted, "Lady or Gentleman anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon’ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded too that institution. Any person on a particular position becomes analogous too or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender."

Earlier, Manish Tewari in an editorial took a different stand from the party line and said Agnipath scheme should be seen in the larger context of defence reforms. The Congress was quick to distance itself from Manish Tewari's 'personal opinion'.

Adhir Chowdhury has clarified that it was a mistake and that he is ready to apologise to President Droupadi Murmu personally. "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury said.

"India's President, whoever it is, a Brahmin or tribal a Rashtrapati is a Rashtrapati. It is a post of great honour and prestige. Yesterday, when reporters asked me during a protest at Vijay Chock where we are headed, I said - We are going to the Rashtrapati's house, to meet with the Rashtrapati. Suddenly, once, Rashtrapatni slipped out of my mouth. That is because, in the past few days, there has been so much discussion over Rashtrapati and Rashtrapatni. Suddenly, just one time, only once, it came out by default," he said.

