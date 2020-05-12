e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manmohan Singh out of AIIMS hospital in Delhi

Manmohan Singh out of AIIMS hospital in Delhi

india Updated: May 12, 2020 13:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday night over chest pain, was allowed to leave hospital and go home on Tuesday.

The former PM, 87, was admitted after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

His sample was taken for ruling out coronavirus infection and he tested negative for it,” PTI reported.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In