Manmohan Singh's funeral to be held with full military honours in Delhi tomorrow: Centre

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, will be performed at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday at 11:45 am. Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April after a 33-year stint in the Upper House.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the funeral will be held with full military honours.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that a State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for a State funeral with full military honours," the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Manmohan Singh death latest updates: Last rites of former PM to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi tomorrow

Dr Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The former Prime Minister was admitted to the emergency ward at around 8 pm.

Born on September 26, 1932, Dr Singh was a renowned economist and one of India’s most celebrated and influential leaders. He also served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Dr Singh's tenure is especially remembered for his instrumental role in ushering economic reforms in the early 1990s as Finance Minister, a period that transformed India's economy and was marked by the introduction of landmark policies like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI).

He was also a key force behind the liberalisation of the Indian economy during the 2008 global economic crisis.

Murmu, Modi, Sonia, global leaders express grief

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, who considered Dr Manmohan Singh a close friend, mourned the demise of the ex-PM along with the entire nation.

Leaders from across the world including, the US, Canada, France, Russia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also expressed grief over the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and recalled his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.