Manmohan Singh's last journey to begin tomorrow at 9:30 am from Congress HQ

The final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 30, from the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), party General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu pays her last respects to the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.(ANI)

Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92, will be honoured by the public before his last rites.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road today so that Congress workers and the public have an opportunity to offer their last respects to their leader.

"At 8 am tomorrow, December 28, his mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters where the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am and 9.30 am," Venugopal said in a statement.

Following this, at 9:30 am, Dr Singh's mortal remains will begin their final journey from the AICC HQ to the cremation ground.

CWC meeting today to honour Manmohan Singh

A Congress Working Committee meeting will be held today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi to pay homage to Manmohan Singh.

The meeting will convene at 5.30 pm today at the AICC headquarters, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30 pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji," KC Venugopal posted on X.

Manmohan Singh, widely recognised as the architect of India’s economic reforms and a key consensus builder, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92.

He had been admitted to the hospital in critical condition and passed away at around 8:30 pm.