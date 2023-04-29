‘Economic empowerment…’: Bill Gates lauds PM Modi for 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Billionaire Bill Gates on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the milestone 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’. Sharing a report by HT’s sister publication LiveMint, the billionaire added that the monthly radio programme had led to a positive impact on fields such as sanitation and sustainability.

Bill Gates with PM Modi. (File)

The Microsoft co-founder wrote, “Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

PM Modi's flagship programme, which went live for the first time on October 3, 2014, will turn 100 on Sunday, April 30. It is set to be aired at 11 am.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. To mark the historic achievement, the 100th episode will also be aired live at the United Nations headquarters.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the address for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

The milestone event will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. The BJP has been preparing for the 'Mann ki Baat@100' celebrations with arrangements at around four lakh places across India for people to tune in to the PM's address. A commemorative stamp and a coin have also been issued to signify the occasion. Party president J P Nadda has been tasked with overseeing the entire operations to make it a grand success.

Last week, PM Modi shared his excitement on completing 100 episodes and said he was ''eagerly awaiting'' for the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

