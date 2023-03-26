Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi mentions Surekha Yadav, Captain Shiva Chouhan among women achievers in various fields

Mann Ki Baat highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. This was his third address to the nation this year through the radio show.

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was aired on February 26 in which the PM said that many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI. In the 98th episode, Modi said the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and eSanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of Digital India.

Hailing the eSanjeevani app used for teleconsultation, Modi said India has seen that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the app has proved to be a great boon for the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India, he added.