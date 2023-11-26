Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation at 11am

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 107th episode of his monthly radio show — ‘Mann ki Baat’ — on November 26, 2023. The 30-minute radio programme will be aired at 11am on Saturday. 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister seeks to inform and inspire the people of the country on various topics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The programme will air across Akashvani and Doordarshan channels, the All India Radio news website, and mobile apps newsonair and Narendra Modi. It will be live-streamed on AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry YouTube channels. Along with this, Akashvani News will be broadcasting the programme in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast.

In his 106th episode, Modi encouraged tourists to buy local products. He also urged people to insist on paying through the UPI digital system. Modi announced that a major nationwide organisation — 'Mera Yuva Bharat' — will be founded on October 31, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Modi also shared inspiring efforts related to the glorious heritage of Tamil Nadu and talked about renowned author Sivashankri and her project Knit India, Through Literature'.