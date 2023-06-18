Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation early this month due to US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' in a short while. Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the flagship radio programme will be aired early this month because PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

On April 30, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ marked its 100th episode with a global live broadcast, including at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.