Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says India successfully fought fresh Covid-19 surge, lauds vaccine feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year, said the country is successfully fighting the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He lauded the huge number of children in the age group of 15-18 being vaccinated against Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine. The faith of our people in our nation's vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of COVID infections is declining. This is a very positive sign,” he said, while reiterating the importance of taking possible precautions. “It is important to defeat COVID and ensure economic progress.”

He said corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

The PM began his speech by urging people to visit the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

“We have seen the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some veterans wrote to me that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' (at the National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs… I request you to visit the War Memorial… As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' many awards such as PM Bal Puraskar, Padma awards were also announced.”

Check Live Updates here:

He then shared that he had received a large number of postcards from children across the country and outside as well.

“More than one crore children have sent me their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country's future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his customary style, the PM then spoke about some citizens of the country whom he calls unsung heroes. He referred to the family of Tayammal in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur who has been making a living selling tender coconut water. “Despite financial strains, she left no stone unturned to educate her children. She even donated ₹1 lakh for a school. To do this, you need a very big heart,” he said.

Speaking about the citizens love for nature and compassion for every living being, Modi said, “A glimpse of our culture was seen when a tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid adieu to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress and were heartbroken when she passed away.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON