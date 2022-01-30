Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to start at 11.30am today
LIVE: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to start at 11.30am today

  • Breaking news updates January 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST

    PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat to start at 11.30am today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation via the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11.30am.

Topics
india covid-19 coronavirus narendra modi mann ki baat
india news

PM Modi to address the nation today in 1st episode of this year's Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Mann Ki Baat today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the monthly radio programme on Sunday, January 30.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Github case: An act to disturb harmony, says court

The bail application of engineering student Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, the main accused, has been rejected by a Delhi court.
Neeraj Bishnoi was arrested from Assam's Jorhat on January 6 (PTI)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:45 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
india news

‘Time to set new goals’: India and Israel mark 30 yrs of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message that relations between the two sides went back centuries and India’s Jewish community had lived in a harmonious environment without facing discrimination.
PM Narendra Modi
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

60-year-old Covid patient killed as fire breaks out in Bengal hospital

The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4.30 am.
Burdwan Medical College Hospital where a Covid-19 patient died in the fire, in West Bengal on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Akal Academies founder, Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh dies

Singh, 96, was unwell for past some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali for about one month.
Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh was 96. (ANI)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Air India launches ‘helpdesk’ for exclusive fliers after Tata takeover

The initiative by Air India, according to an internal communication to employees sent on Friday evening, aims at “enhancing the brand and business” of the airline.
The Union government completed Air India disinvestment on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi
india news

CBI changes probe team in judge death case after Jharkhand high court rap

CBI joint director Sharad Aggarwal will continue to supervise the investigation in the case, but all other officers from the existing team have been replaced.
Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand was mowed down by an autorickshaw on July 28 last year. (File photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

According to the police, unidentified gunmen fired at Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie around 5.35pm near his residence, in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area.
Security personnel stand guard on a deserted street at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday. This is the second killing of a policeman in south Kashmir this year. (ANI)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

‘Censorship’ in India, 5 other nations pose risk to business: US trade panel

USITC, an independent and non-partisan US federal agency, compiled the report based on a request by the Senate Committee on Finance.
Some of the instances cited by the report included “threat of arrest” of Twitter executives and increase in takedown orders sent to the microblogging service as well as Google.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha and Binayak Dasgupta, Washington/new Delhi
india news

Nadal chases history at Aussie Open today

Mumbai For the second straight Grand Slam, one of the three greatest tennis players of the modern era (and perhaps of all time) will take a shot at redefining the boundaries of success, at rearranging the pecking order, and at rescripting the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate
HT Image
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta
india news

R-Day celebrations conclude as modernity, tradition blend

In a never-seen-before display in India’s history, the drone fleets positioned themselves into breathtaking formations to depict the 75th year of India’s Independence, the ‘Make-in-India’ lion, the National War Memorial, Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, a rotating globe, a map of India and the Tricolour.
Indian Armed Force bands perform at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
india news

Karnataka eases Covid curbs, Bengaluru schools to reopen

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the new guidelines will come into effect from Monday. The decision was announced after the CM held a meeting with senior ministers and experts.
On January 21, the Karnataka government had lifted the weekend curfew, but retained other restrictions like the night curfew and 50% occupancy in commercial establishments. (PTI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Odisha village decides to boycott panchayat polls over monkey menace

Bhadrak Divisional Forest Officer Adhir Behera said his department has put up cages in the gram panchayat to capture the monkeys, but admitted that it’s a daunting task.
Former member of Tihidi panchayat samiti, Harischandra Mishra said it is impossible to walk on the road without a monkey chasing villagers. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Congress attacks government after Pegasus row reignites

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of treason for allegedly “tapping” phones of Opposition leaders, armed forces and the judiciary using the Pegasus spyware.
New Delhi, Jan 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the press at the launch of the Youth Manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
india news

Political storm brews before Budget session

The latest revelations in the Pegasus spyware controversy are set to heat up the budget session of Parliament starting Monday.
Parliament’s Budget session will commence on Monday (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:46 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
