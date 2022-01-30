Live
LIVE: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to start at 11.30am today
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST
New Delhi
Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat to start at 11.30am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation via the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11.30am.
PM Modi to address the nation today in 1st episode of this year's Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Github case: An act to disturb harmony, says court
The bail application of engineering student Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, the main accused, has been rejected by a Delhi court.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:45 AM IST
‘Time to set new goals’: India and Israel mark 30 yrs of bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message that relations between the two sides went back centuries and India’s Jewish community had lived in a harmonious environment without facing discrimination.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:27 AM IST
60-year-old Covid patient killed as fire breaks out in Bengal hospital
The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4.30 am.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Akal Academies founder, Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh dies
Singh, 96, was unwell for past some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali for about one month.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Air India launches ‘helpdesk’ for exclusive fliers after Tata takeover
The initiative by Air India, according to an internal communication to employees sent on Friday evening, aims at “enhancing the brand and business” of the airline.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST
CBI changes probe team in judge death case after Jharkhand high court rap
CBI joint director Sharad Aggarwal will continue to supervise the investigation in the case, but all other officers from the existing team have been replaced.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir
According to the police, unidentified gunmen fired at Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie around 5.35pm near his residence, in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:18 AM IST
‘Censorship’ in India, 5 other nations pose risk to business: US trade panel
USITC, an independent and non-partisan US federal agency, compiled the report based on a request by the Senate Committee on Finance.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Washington/New Delhi
Nadal chases history at Aussie Open today
For the second straight Grand Slam, one of the three greatest tennis players of the modern era (and perhaps of all time) will take a shot at redefining the boundaries of success, at rearranging the pecking order, and at rescripting the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:59 PM IST
R-Day celebrations conclude as modernity, tradition blend
In a never-seen-before display in India’s history, the drone fleets positioned themselves into breathtaking formations to depict the 75th year of India’s Independence, the ‘Make-in-India’ lion, the National War Memorial, Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, a rotating globe, a map of India and the Tricolour.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Karnataka eases Covid curbs, Bengaluru schools to reopen
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the new guidelines will come into effect from Monday. The decision was announced after the CM held a meeting with senior ministers and experts.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:36 PM IST
Odisha village decides to boycott panchayat polls over monkey menace
Bhadrak Divisional Forest Officer Adhir Behera said his department has put up cages in the gram panchayat to capture the monkeys, but admitted that it’s a daunting task.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Congress attacks government after Pegasus row reignites
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of treason for allegedly “tapping” phones of Opposition leaders, armed forces and the judiciary using the Pegasus spyware.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Political storm brews before Budget session
The latest revelations in the Pegasus spyware controversy are set to heat up the budget session of Parliament starting Monday.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 04:46 AM IST