Gandhi death anniv: Prez Kovind, PM & Rahul Gandhi pay floral tribute at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders of the nation to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

Earlier in the day, Modi, who is scheduled to address his first Mann ki Baat' of the year, took to Twitter to state it is our collective endeavour to further popularise Gandhi's noble ideals.

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at Rajghat as the nation observes the death anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/9XVB1ZuArf — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," Modi wrote.

Rahul Gandhi while training his guns on the assassination of Gandhi in 1948 at the Birla House (now Gandhi Smriti) in Delhi, wrote, “A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvaists feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!”

Later, sharing images from his visit to Rajghat, the Congress leader wrote a quote of Gandhi. “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always.”