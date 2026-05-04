Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai, Raj Bhavan election results | Live updates

Election Result 2026

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Results for key Puducherry constituencies—Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan—are being declared today, with counting underway across the Union Territory. These seats, spread across Puducherry and Karaikal regions, capture the unique political character of the UT, shaped by its compact geography, urban–rural mix and multi-regional composition. Mannadipet, Villianur and Ozhukarai are among the most prominent constituencies in the Puducherry region, while Thirubhuvanai reflects its reserved status and socio-political dynamics. Nedungadu, located in the Karaikal region, adds a distinct coastal and semi-urban dimension to the electoral landscape. Raj Bhavan, a relatively smaller but significant constituency, underscores the administrative core of Puducherry. Together, these constituencies offer a comprehensive view of the Union Territory’s political trends. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.