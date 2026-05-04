Live
Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai, Raj Bhavan election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:30:00 am IST
Live updates on election results for Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan seats in Puducherry. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Puducherry assembly elections.
Advertisement
Results for key Puducherry constituencies—Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan—are being declared today, with counting underway across the Union Territory. These seats, spread across Puducherry and Karaikal regions, capture the unique political character of the UT, shaped by its compact geography, urban–rural mix and multi-regional composition. Mannadipet, Villianur and Ozhukarai are among the most prominent constituencies in the Puducherry region, while Thirubhuvanai reflects its reserved status and socio-political dynamics. Nedungadu, located in the Karaikal region, adds a distinct coastal and semi-urban dimension to the electoral landscape. Raj Bhavan, a relatively smaller but significant constituency, underscores the administrative core of Puducherry. Together, these constituencies offer a comprehensive view of the Union Territory’s political trends. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:30:00 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyPuducherry election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:00:33 am
Who won in Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan constituencies in 2021Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan represent Puducherry’s diverse electoral map, spanning urban, semi-urban and Karaikal regions, each with distinct local dynamics shaping the Union Territory’s political landscape.