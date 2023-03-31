Mann's daughter gets threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements: ‘act of extreme…'

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday appealed to Indian embassy in US to ensure safety of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter who reportedly received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements. Mann’s daughter, Seerat Kaur, who lives in the US, received the alleged threat calls amid protests by pro-Khalistan protestors against crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s son Dilshan and daughter Seerat after the swearing in ceremony at the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

“Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety,” Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.

A Patiala-based lawyer claimed in Facebook post that some pro-Khalistan elements called and verbally abused Seerat Kaur.

“If threatening and abusing children will get you Khalistan?” Brar asked. “Are you going to get Khalistan this way by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism,” wrote Brar.

Mann's ex wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who lives in the US with daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 18, confirmed the incident by sharing the post and wrote: “Thanks, I really appreciate.”

Brar said Inderpreet told her about the abusive phone calls from pro-Khalistan elements, adding that some resolution has been passed in a gurudwara asking separatists to gherao Seerat and Dilshan over the ongoing crackdown in Punjab, reported The Indian Express.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters recently attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco. They broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday said the United States has been taking the safety and security of the diplomatic missions present in the country "quite seriously". Patel said that the US continues to be in close touch with India on a number of issues.

"We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that we host in the United States and the diplomats that work in them quite seriously," Patel said while responding to a question on 'whether the US government or the Indian government was in touch with State Department over the incidents that took place outside the consulate in San Francisco last week.

He added, "We are in close touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues, but including on this we made sure to remain in close touch with them as well as the appropriate local entities, depending on where these various missions and consulates were located."

