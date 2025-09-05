Maoist killed in encounter along Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh

Joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation
Raipur: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.
According to police, the gunfight broke out when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation in the inter-district border area, a senior police officer said.
Union home minister Amit Shah have been reiterating that anti-Maoist operations will continue unabated during the monsoon season, denying insurgents the traditional seasonal pause and asserting that the government is committed to eradicating Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.