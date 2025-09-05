Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maoist killed in encounter along Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 03:37 pm IST

Joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation

Raipur: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot. (Representative photo)
The Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot. (Representative photo)

According to police, the gunfight broke out when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation in the inter-district border area, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Two villagers killed by Maoists in Sukma

The Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot. The operation continued till late evening, and further details were awaited, the officer added.

Last month, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition following encounters with Maoists in the Abujhmad forest of Narayanpur district.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Maoist camp busted in Gariaband; arms, ammo and cash seized

Union home minister Amit Shah have been reiterating that anti-Maoist operations will continue unabated during the monsoon season, denying insurgents the traditional seasonal pause and asserting that the government is committed to eradicating Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maoist killed in encounter along Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On