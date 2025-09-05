Maoist killed in encounter along Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot. (Representative photo)

According to police, the gunfight broke out when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation in the inter-district border area, a senior police officer said.

The Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot. The operation continued till late evening, and further details were awaited, the officer added.

Last month, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition following encounters with Maoists in the Abujhmad forest of Narayanpur district.

Union home minister Amit Shah have been reiterating that anti-Maoist operations will continue unabated during the monsoon season, denying insurgents the traditional seasonal pause and asserting that the government is committed to eradicating Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.