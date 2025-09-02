Chhattisgarh: Two villagers killed by Maoists in Sukma

Raipur:Two villagers were allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. Police officials say such killings are part of the Maoists’ strategy to intimidate villagers, disrupt education in conflict-affected areas, and prevent locals from cooperating with government schemes. (Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the Bastar police, the incident took place in Sirseti village under Kerlapal police station limits.

“Police are verifying the inputs and further legal action is being taken. Details of the incident will be shared later,” a statement said.

With this incident, around 35 civilians have lost their lives in Maoist violence so far in 2025 across Bastar division, which includes seven districts — Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Sukma and Kondagaon. The victims have often been targeted on allegations of being police informers or for defying Maoist diktats.

Among those killed this year were several shikshadoot — temporary visiting teachers appointed to government schools in remote villages where permanent staff hesitate to work due to security risks. These educators, drawn from local communities, were seen as a bridge between the administration and tribal residents.

On August 27, a shikshadoot was killed in Sukma after being abducted from his village, while another was similarly murdered in Bijapur on August 29.

Police officials say such killings are part of the Maoists’ strategy to intimidate villagers, disrupt education in conflict-affected areas, and prevent locals from cooperating with government schemes.