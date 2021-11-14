Maoists shoot 4 of Bihar family on suspicion of being police informers

Maoists in Bihar’s Gaya district allegedly shot down four members of a family on Saturday night claiming they were police informers and later hung their bodies in a cowshed in their village, police said.

The incident took place at the foothills of Maoist-dominated Maunwar village at Dumaria police station in Gaya district with the rebels blowing up houses of the deceased and also setting a motorcycle on fire apart from the killings, which they said was just punishment for passing information to police and CRPF, which had earlier resulted in the encounter of four Maoists-- zonal commander Amresh Singh alias Tuntun Bhokta (Gaya), sub-zonal commander Shivpujan Yadav alias Pramod, Uday Paswan and Sita Bhuiyan (all three from Aurangabad district) on March 16.

The deceased have been identified as Satyendra Bhokta, his wife Manorma Devi, brother Mahendra Bhokta and Mahendra’s wife Sunita Devi. All the four were reported to be related to Saryug Singh Bhokta, a special police officer (SPO).

In the last two and half years in Bihar, the ultras have killed at least 22 civilians believing them to be spies, data shows.

According to reports, a group of armed members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit stormed into the village at around 12.30 am and abducted Bhokta brothers from their houses at gun point.

They fired several blank rounds and lobbed explosives to terrorise the villagers before vanishing into nearby hilly and forest area, where they assaulted the four abducted men before shooting them dead about 100 metres from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Chakarbandha.

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said villagers recovered the bodies from the premises of a cowshed where they had been hung.

Police also found handwritten Maoist posters from the spot, stating the men had been killed since they were “police informers”. They also warned villagers of similar consequences in case they opted to be police informers. The pamphlet were reportedly written by Jan Mukti Chhapakar Sena, Madhya Zone Jharkhand (Maoists).

The SSP added that a search operation had been launched in Gaya and adjoining Palamu district of Jharkhand. The bodies had been sent to ANMCH for post-mortem.