Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction
- Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
At least 15 Maoists set ablaze a truck and two tractors of a road construction company in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
The road is being constructed in Lanji area under Road Connectivity Plan in Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWE)- a central government scheme which falls under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, said Abhishek Tiwari, superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat.
“As many as 15 members of Communist Party of India (Maoists) Tanda Dalam set a truck and two tractors afire on a road connecting Devarbaili to Malkuan village, a Maoist affected area, to stop the construction,” Tiwari said.
Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels, said the SP.
The movement of Maoists has increased in Balaghat region. Four Maoists were gunned down while one was arrested in Balaghat region in the past one year. A few days ago, Maoists allegedly distributed some pamphlets in the villages of Balaghat threatening villagers of dire consequences if they helped the police personnel, Tiwari said.
(With inputs from Monika Pandey)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction
- Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput
- Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: Himachal police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port
- An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe
- Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala signals intent to fight back, uses AIADMK flag as she exits hospital
- Sasikala's supporters still maintain that she is the genera secretary of the AIADMK despite being expelled from the party in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox