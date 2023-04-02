March 19 London high commission protest face Khanda is also KLF terror chief

The main orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London, Avtar Singh Khanda, apparently leads a double life in Britain. There is evidence to suggest that Avtar Singh Khanda aka Azaad, the political asylum seeker in the UK, is none other than Ranjodh Singh, the self-styled chief of the designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). Khanda’s father Kulwant Singh Khukrana was also a KLF terrorist who was gunned down by security forces in 1991.

File photo of March 19 Sikh extremist protest at Indian High Commission in London. The UK police was conspicuous by their inaction.

Khanda who led the March 19 protests as is named in Delhi Police FIR on the same incident involved the pulling down of the Indian National Flag hoisted at the High Commission premises by the extremists with the UK security establishment and police looking at the other way.

It now transpires that the Indian High Commission has informed the UK security services in writing about the protest with the MI-5 being personally briefed on the expected violence well before March 19. However, the UK establishment turned a blind eye to the entire protest and ensuing violence by radical Sikhs, forcing a retaliation from the Home Ministry in India by withdrawing barricades outside the UK High Commission in New Delhi.

Inputs from London and New Delhi suggest that under the nom-de-guerre Ranjodh Singh, it is the same Khanda who issues KLF press notes blaming the Indian government for atrocities against the Sikh community all over the world. The Hindustan Times’ attention was drawn to a press note issued on November 20, 2022, claiming that “….the high-level meeting of KLF’s top brass was held at a secret location. During the meeting, the KLF High Command appointed Bhai Ranjodh Singh as the new Jathedar of KLF.” The note stated that Ranjodh Singh has served in Sikh armed struggle along with Shaheed Jathedar Harmeet Singh aka Happy PhD and was determined to follow the footsteps of Jathedar PhD and many other martyrs of Khalistan resistance. Harmeet Singh Happy was poisoned to death in a local drug war in Lahore in January 2020 and was the cat’s paw of the Pakistani intelligence in instigating violence and drug trafficking in Indian Punjab.

On March 20, 2023, Ranjodh Singh released another press note on the arrest of aides and extremist associates of Amritpal Singh, the so-called chief of the Waris Punjab De radical movement. The KLF predictably blamed the Indian security forces and the Punjab Police for the prevailing situation in Punjab. The note threatened both the security agencies and Punjab Police with dire consequences and reminded them of the murder of DIG Avtar Singh Atwal and SSP Gobind Ram during the Punjab militancy days.

There are intelligence inputs to suggest that Khanda, who maintains his Facebook profile under the name “Avvtar Singh Azaad” and Ranjodh Singh” may soon start taking responsibility for terror attacks in India with Punjab as the main target. Khanda’s main aim is to radicalize youth in Punjab and in countries like the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, Australia against India and in support of the so-called Khalistan movement. Being the founder member of the Waris Punjab De movement, his main objective is to lead the separatist struggle under the aegis of KLF and exploit the softness of Anglo Saxon powers towards this extreme movement as a lever against India.

