NIA arrests terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh associated with BKI, KLF at Delhi’s IGI airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested most-wanted terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, who had been associated with terrorist outfits like Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) from Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi on his arrival from Bangkok.

According to a statement from the NIA, Khanpuria, an Amritsar native, had been absconding since 2019 and was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.

He was also involved in a bomb blast case in Connaught Place, New Delhi and grenade attacks in other states in the nineties.

Investigations have revealed that Kulwinderjit Khanpuria is the chief conspirator and mastermind behind the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks in India by targeting establishments connected with Dera Sacha Sauda as well as those belonging to Police and Security in Punjab. “Besides, he was also targeting senior officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh, with an overall objective of creating terror in Punjab and across the country. He had also carried out reconnaissance of some of the targets,” said the NIA. The case was initially registered dated May 30, 2019 at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar and re-registered by NIA as RC-14/2019/NIA/DLI dated 27 June 27, 2019.

The NIA said Khanpuria, along with his handlers and associates, based in India and abroad in different South-East Asian countries, had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. Khanpuria later managed to flee from India.

“While he was based abroad, he first collided with Harmeet alias PhD, and now with wanted Pakistan based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode to use his India-based terrorist associates for targeting the identified individuals as well as establishments,” the agency said.

Khanpuria was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the NIA Special Court, Punjab, following which, a Look Out Circular (LOCu) was issued and a Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol against him.

The NIA had also declared a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was charge sheeted as absconder on November 21, 2019. Notably, four co-accused conspirators of Khanpuria had already been arrested after recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.