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Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US secretary of state arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi shortly

By HT News Desk
May 23, 2026 02:40:53 pm IST

Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi shortly. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

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Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio being welcomed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Kolkata. (@SecRubio/X via PTI Photo)

Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: United States Secretary Marco Rubio alongwith his wife Jeanette D Rubio, on Saturday departed from Kolkata for Delhi, where he will have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is also travelling with Secretary Rubio. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 02:40:24 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: What Rubio said after landing in India

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: “Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit,” Rubio said in a social media post as he began his official visit.

    Rubio arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day, where he visited the Mother House, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, before heading to the national capital. He is set to meet PM Modi shortly.

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 02:32:05 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio arrives at PMO to meet Modi

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US secretary of state Marco Rubio has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, NDTV reported.

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 02:25:37 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Marco Rubio to meet PM Modi, hold talks with Jaishankar on Sunday

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi later in the day. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday before participating in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 02:02:30 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio to meet PM Modi with energy, trade ties in focus

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, with energy security high on the agenda as the South Asian nation grapples with soaring oil prices and supply disruptions stemming from the war in Iran.

    Ahead of the visit, Rubio said Washington was prepared to supply more energy to the world’s most-populous nation as India looks to diversify imports after the Middle East conflict disrupted global flows.

    India has been hit hard because of its heavy reliance on energy supplies shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway effectively blocked soon after Iran was attacked late February. As surging oil prices batter the rupee and trigger record foreign outflows from local equities, the government this month rushed to introduce measures to contain the fallout, including raising fuel prices.

    India has also ramped up purchases of Russian oil during the conflict, after briefly pulling back last year under pressure from Washington.

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 01:56:22 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Ahead of talks with PM Modi, Sergio Gor shares selfie With Rubio

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 01:46:57 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US State Secy Marco Rubio arrives in Delhi after Kolkata visit, to hold talks with PM Modi

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.

    During his visit to the national capital, Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building.

    Earlier in the day, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

    In a post on X, Rubio said, "Mother Teresa left a tremendous legacy of compassion and service. I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action."

  • Sat, 23 May 2026 01:16:29 pm

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio arrives in India ahead of Quad talks

    Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday ahead of a meeting next week with his counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan, members of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad.

    Rubio's first official trip to India comes as Washington seeks to stabilize relations with New Delhi after ties soured over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which raised duties on several Indian exports.

    Much of Rubio’s four-day visit, however, will focus on a multi-city tour, along with a gala reception in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

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