 Marginal decrease in PM2.5 levels in 2022 added 1 year to avg life expectancy
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi
Marginal decrease in PM2.5 levels in 2022 added 1 year to avg life expectancy

ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Aug 29, 2024 06:20 AM IST

AQLI is a pollution index that quantifies the causal relationship between long-term human exposure to air pollution and life expectancy

A mere 10 microgram — a strand of human hair weighs 600 microgram — decline in the concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter with a size of 2.5 micrometres or smaller) in 2022 has added a year to the average Indian’s life expectancy, according to the latest edition of the annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

If all of India were to reduce particulate pollution to meet the WHO benchmark, Indians would live 3.6 years longer, with residents of Delhi, one of the most polluted places on Earth seeing the maximum benefits, an incremental 7.8 years of life expectancy. (HT Photo)
