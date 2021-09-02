Marginal improvement in Assam flood situation; death toll climbs to 7

The flood situation across Assam improved marginally on Thursday with a slight dip in the total number of those affected. But the state recorded two more flood-related deaths taking the total casualties this season to seven.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of affected districts, which was 22 on Wednesday, dropped to 21 on Thursday. The total number of affected people was 492,818—on Wednesday it was 647,606.

Two children died due to floods --- one at Chamaria in Kamrup (Rural) district and another at Mayong in Marigaon district in the past 24 hours, the ASDMA report mentioned. At present, 4169 people displaced due to flooding are taking shelter at relief camps in seven of the affected districts.

According to a flood report issued by the Central Water Commission, Brahmaputra is flowing “above normal due to several flood situations” in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup (Rural) and Dhubri districts.

Several other rivers, Beki, Jia Bharali, Subansiri, Gaurang, Sankosh, Pagladiya and Puthimari were also flowing above normal to flood situation at several points.

Authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported that nearly 70% of the park’s area spread over 430 sq km continues to remain flooded. A total of 108 of the park’s 223 anti-poaching camps are inundated. Till date 13 wild animals (11 deer) have died due to flood-related incidents this season.