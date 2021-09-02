Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Marginal improvement in Assam flood situation; death toll climbs to 7
india news

Marginal improvement in Assam flood situation; death toll climbs to 7

Authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported that nearly 70% of the park’s area spread over 430 sq km continues to remain flooded. A total of 108 of the park’s 223 anti-poaching camps are inundated. Till date 13 wild animals (11 deer) have died due to flood-related incidents this season.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:01 PM IST
People move in a boat through a flooded field in Marigaon district in Assam on Thursday. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The flood situation across Assam improved marginally on Thursday with a slight dip in the total number of those affected. But the state recorded two more flood-related deaths taking the total casualties this season to seven.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of affected districts, which was 22 on Wednesday, dropped to 21 on Thursday. The total number of affected people was 492,818—on Wednesday it was 647,606.

Two children died due to floods --- one at Chamaria in Kamrup (Rural) district and another at Mayong in Marigaon district in the past 24 hours, the ASDMA report mentioned. At present, 4169 people displaced due to flooding are taking shelter at relief camps in seven of the affected districts.

According to a flood report issued by the Central Water Commission, Brahmaputra is flowing “above normal due to several flood situations” in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup (Rural) and Dhubri districts.

RELATED STORIES

Several other rivers, Beki, Jia Bharali, Subansiri, Gaurang, Sankosh, Pagladiya and Puthimari were also flowing above normal to flood situation at several points.

Authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported that nearly 70% of the park’s area spread over 430 sq km continues to remain flooded. A total of 108 of the park’s 223 anti-poaching camps are inundated. Till date 13 wild animals (11 deer) have died due to flood-related incidents this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biological E’s Corbevax may be launched in October: Niti Aayog’s VK Paul

News updates from HT: Tripura speaker resigns from post and all the latest news

NGT can act on letters, communication but not on news reports: Centre tells SC

SC reconstitutes panel to assess damage caused by oil well explosion
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP