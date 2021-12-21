Marriage bill, house registrations signs of women empowerment, says PM Modi | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the welfare of girl children and women in the poll-bound state.

The initiatives include online transfer of ₹1,000 crore into bank accounts of 1.60 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) and transferring over ₹20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of 202 take-home ration stores, known as Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units, in 43 districts of the state. These units will be built at the cost of about ₹1 crore per unit and are being funded by the SHGs.

Addressing a massive gathering of women attendees, the PM said the work done for empowering women in UP is being witnessed across the country. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya among others.

Here’s what Modi said at the Prayagraj event:

1. I salute the holy land of Prayagraj, which is situated on the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, by bowing my head. For hundreds of years, Prayagraj has been a symbol of nari shakti.

2. Before coming on stage, I interacted with women of various welfare schemes, they shared talks of self-confidence. The work for empowerment of women done in UP is being witnessed by the country.

3. (The) UP government has entrusted responsibility of transactions worth ₹75,000 crore on the shoulders of our mothers and sisters… the better they perform, the more will be their earning.

4. Most of the homes given under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being registered in women's names. In UP, 30 lakh homes have been given and 25 lakh of them are in the name of women.

5. The double engine government (BJP in power in state and the Centre) has constantly strived to improve the lives of the women.

6. When we took on the task of taking the country forward, we took upon the task of uplifting the women of the country and made schemes that would help right from their birth to becoming financially self reliant.

7. Though women have been given respect in our culture, for decades, land and property were kept in the name of men only…But my government is now removing this anomaly.

8. In homes where women for generations, had no property in their name, have the entire house in their name [now]. This is true women empowerment.

9. Efforts are being made to increase the age of marriage for daughters to 21 years. The country is taking this decision for its daughters.

10. UP had a mafia raj and criminals had a say in the government, something that made the women suffer. It was difficult for them to roam on the roads. They (women) couldn't do anything as often powerful people used to pressure officials. However, now the criminals in UP are in jail. [Now], UP is safe and full of hope and opportunities.