Maruti Suzuki targets 30% women students at Haryana’s Uncha Majra JIM by 2028-29

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd aims to increase the proportion of female students at its Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Haryana’s Uncha Majra from the current 5% to 30% by 2028-29, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki targets 30% women students at its Uncha Majra JIM by 2028-29

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To fulfil this target, the company said it has introduced a 100% tuition fee waiver for women students from the current academic year and is planning a dedicated hostel for female trainees. It also plans to increase women’s representation among faculty and support staff at the institute, the company said.

JIM Uncha Majra offers courses in nine trades, primarily focused on the automotive sector. The institute is among four JIMs established by Maruti Suzuki in collaboration with the governments of India and Japan. The other three are located in Mehsana and Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Sonipat in Haryana.

“To have a 360-degree completeness of skills, diversity is important. With this vision, we are committed to increasing women’s participation in manufacturing. While talented women are present across the country, many remain unaware of the opportunities available in the manufacturing sector or have not considered it as a career choice,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the tuition fee waiver was being introduced to encourage more women to consider manufacturing as a career. “We believe this initiative will encourage more young women to pursue careers in manufacturing and participate in the growth of India’s industrial workforce,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the tuition fee waiver was being introduced to encourage more women to consider manufacturing as a career. “We believe this initiative will encourage more young women to pursue careers in manufacturing and participate in the growth of India’s industrial workforce,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The institute has also continued to perform strongly in state-level examinations. According to Maruti Suzuki, JIM Uncha Majra students secured top ranks in four trades this year, with students from the institute occupying all three top positions in two of those trades. One of these toppers was a girl student.

Bharti said the performance of female students at the institute demonstrated the potential for greater participation of women in manufacturing. “We are encouraged that two female students from JIM Uncha Majra emerged as Haryana state toppers in manufacturing trades this year, demonstrating the immense potential of women in this field,” Bharti said.

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Manisha, a student currently studying at the institute who scored 91% in the state exam, told HT, “The institute is a very inclusive and safe space for women, and is giving a good opportunity to girls from villages to come forward and be independent. With the hostel coming up on the campus, I think more girls and their families will be willing to join the institute.”

The JIM programme provides vocational training aligned with advanced manufacturing requirements. The institutes are affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in India and accredited by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The institutes follow the Dual System of Training, combining classroom learning with industry exposure. Students undergo seven months of paid industry training annually, providing practical experience along with an “Earn while you Learn” opportunity.

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The programme also focuses on advanced manufacturing techniques, efficient shop-floor practices based on Japanese manufacturing principles and soft skills aimed at improving employability. The institutes are equipped with infrastructure for hands-on training in manufacturing.