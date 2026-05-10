Massive fire at Ghaziabad AC service centre kills 70-year-old, 12 vehicles gutted; short circuit suspected

A 70-year-old man was charred to death and atleast 12 vehicles gutted allegedly after a fire broke out at an air conditioner service centre in Ghaziabad’s Patel Nagar early on Saturday. Omkar Tomar, owner of the service centre told HT that the fire started on the ground floor around 2.45-3am on Saturday while everyone was sleeping. (Hindustan Times)

Officials said the two-storey building houses an AC service centre, where the fire started at around 3am on Saturday. They suspect the fire began from a short circuit on the ground floor and spread due to the gas cylinders and AC compressors.

“The fire department received a call around 3.05am, and eight fire tenders were sent to the spot. During search, the 70-year-old man Triloki Nath was found dead on the ground floor. It is suspected that the fire started from a short circuit on the ground floor and spread quickly. Blasts also occurred in the gas cylinders and AC compressors stored on the ground floor, and two cars and 10 two-wheelers parked inside the premises were gutted during the fire,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT.

ALSO READ | Gaur Green Avenue fire: Inquiry panel unable to find cause of fire

Omkar Tomar, owner of the service centre told HT that the fire started on the ground floor around 2.45-3am on Saturday while everyone was sleeping.

“The 70-year-old was one of my old employees, and he was still working with us. He stayed on the ground floor. When the fire started, he had come out of the building along with other staff who were sleeping. Then, after some time, he went inside probably to take out his belongings or mobile phone. He could not come out after that,” Tomar added.

ALSO READ | 40-year-old labourer dies in fire at Gurugram slum cluster near Sector 53

Tomar said while the exact cause of fire is unknown, the loss of resources is estimated at around ₹2 crore.

Officials said fire tenders were called from fire stations at Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Modinagar.

“We have ordered for an autopsy, and the body was found burnt. He was an old employee of the firm and was sleeping with seven other workers on the ground floor. The entire building belongs to the service centre firm. The fire was completely doused in about two hours,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram circle told HT.