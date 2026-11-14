Massive fire breaks out at cloth godown in Gujarat's Surat, thick smoke engulfs area
A massive fire broke out at a cloth storage godown in the Kharvasa area of Surat on Saturday.
Updated on: Nov 14, 2026, 16:22:32 IST
ANI
Prefer HTon Google
Share via
Copy link
A massive fire broke out at a cloth storage godown in the Kharvasa area of Surat on Saturday.
The incident prompted the deployment of fire tenders to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, one person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant located on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, fire department officials said on November 7.
According to officials, the blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production is carried out.
Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla, and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours using continuous water jets before successfully bringing it under control.
"One person has been confirmed dead in the incident," a fire department official said. (ANI)
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Godown In Gujarat's Surat, Thick Smoke Engulfs Area