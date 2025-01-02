Menu Explore
Mathura burglary: 30 lakh in cash and jewellery looted from businessman

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 06:49 AM IST

A burglary at Sushil Dewan's home in Mathura resulted in the theft of cash and jewellery valued at ₹30 lakh.

Cash and jewellery worth 30 lakh were looted from a businessman’s house here, police said on Wednesday.

jewels and cash valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh were stolen from a businessman's home.(ANI/representative )
Circle officer Sweta Singh said six teams along with a surveillance team have been deputed to work out the burglary.

The robbers broke the lock of the main gate of the house of Sushil Dewan, the owner of Mangalam Saree Showroom in Mathura. They looted cash from the locker and stole ornaments, officials said.

Police said the incident took place when the entire family had gone to Govardhan to attend a bhandara organised by traders association on Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows that two burglars came there with a car, opened the lock of the house as well as the locker and decamped with cash and jewellery worth 30 lakh, they added.

