Jewellery worth $12.5 million, Hermes bags stolen from millionaire London socialite

Jewellery worth more than £10 million ($12.5 million) was stolen from an upmarket London home, and the victims are now offering rewards of up to £1.5 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Jewellery worth $12.5 million was stolen from the London home of Shafira Huang

Some of the stolen jewellery is believed to have belonged to Shafira Huang, a high society art collector and multi-millionaire influencer.

How the heist was carried out

According to Metropolitan Police, the thief broke into a house in the area of Avenue Road, north London on December 7. The residents of the house were away at the time.

The suspect managed to make off with £150,000 worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash and £10.4m of bespoke jewellery, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his late 20s to 30s. He broke into the house through a second-floor window, wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a baseball cap.

What the suspect stole

Items taken during the break-in included jewel-encrusted necklaces, a 10.73-carat diamond ring, Chopard diamond earrings and Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags worth £150,000 ( ₹1.6 crore).

Pink sapphire earrings shaped like butterflies from Katherine Wang, two butterfly diamond rings from De Beers, several pieces from the high-end Van Cleef & Arpels, and two gold bracelets from Chrome Hearts were also stolen by the suspect, who operated alone.

Several items were unique, making them easily identifiable.

“This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home,” said Met detective Paulo Roberts. “The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable,” he added.

A spokesperson for the family told the Metro that the heist was a “pre-planned professional job,” adding that all windows of the house were closed on December 7 evening when the suspect broke in.

"Everyone is OK, but only by 63 seconds a member of staff would have been in direct confrontation with the robber had they entered the room slightly earlier," the spokesperson said.