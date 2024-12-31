MUMBAI: Around 20 days after a woman left behind a bag containing gold jewellery in an auto rickshaw, the police recovered and returned it to her on Monday. The auto driver had kept it safe waiting for someone to claim it. Police trace bag with ₹ 30L jewellery 20 days after woman forgets it in auto

The police said on December 10, the woman, a resident of Goregaon East, boarded a rickshaw from Gorai. Her mother’s house there was being renovated so she picked up the ornaments, worth ₹30 lakh, to safeguard in her house. She kept the bag behind the seat in the rickshaw during the journey and forgot to retrieve it after the ride. Once she realised it, she filed a complaint with Bangur Nagar police station.

After scanning through CCTV footages for seven days, the police found the auto rickshaw in Poisar area in Kandivali and tracked down the auto driver. “The driver told us that after dropping off the woman, he picked up seven other passengers and did not notice the bag until it was very late. Since he stayed with roommates he did not trust, he kept the bag at his sister’s house,” an officer from Bangur Nagar police station said. The driver was waiting for someone to contact him regarding the bag.

The complainant and her family were called to the police station on Monday and their valuables were returned to them.