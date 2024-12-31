MUMBAI: The Goregaon police arrested a 40-year-old man from Rajasthan on Monday for allegedly stealing diamonds worth ₹1.47 crore from a jewellery designing workshop. Jewellery worshop employee flees with diamonds worth ₹ 1.47 cr, arrested

The accused, who was aware of the CCTV cameras fitted in the area and on the highway, changed 13 vehicles from Goregaon to Surat after the theft, to make it difficult for police to track him.

According to police, the theft had taken place on December 10 in the jewellery workshop of Kiran Rokani, 68, at Jawahar Nagar Road in Goregaon West. Rokani approached the police when he found diamonds worth ₹1.47 crore missing from the workshop. He grew suspicious as one of his employees, Sachin Makwana, also went missing at the same time.

After registering a case of theft against Makwana, the police began checking CCTV footage and were able to track his movements from Goregaon to Palanpur in Gujarat. Following the trail, a police team reached the village where they found his family but could not find Makwana. The police officers then studied the call data records of the family members and found a suspicious number.

“On checking the tower location of the number, the phone was traced to different locations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, suggesting that Makwana was continuously on the move,” said a police officer from Goregaon police station.

On Monday, the police traced Makwana’s location at Gadi in Rajasthan. The officers immediately informed the Gadi police, who arrested him from a relative’s house. “We arrested the accused and recovered the stolen diamonds from him. We will produce him before the court on Wednesday,” the officer said.