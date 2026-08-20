Lucknow, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday backed recent protests by Gen Alpha schoolchildren over basic amenities and infrastructure, saying it is a matter of "great sorrow and concern" that students are being forced to take to the streets to demand facilities needed for elementary education.

Mayawati backs Gen Alpha school protests, urges govts to address basic needs

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In a post on X, Mayawati said "Gen Alpha", and particularly schoolchildren and their parents, are not only concerned about getting a good education for a better future but have been continuously struggling for it.

"The bitter ground reality of the deteriorating condition of schools across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh and the states of north India, has made them extremely vocal," the former chief minister said.

She said Gen Alpha students are participating "in large numbers and with full enthusiasm" in the nationwide 'School Thik Karo' campaign of the Cockroach Janta Party .

"It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that innocent boys and girls, whose days are meant for laughing, playing, reading and writing, are being forced to struggle on the streets even for basic facilities for their elementary school education," the BSP chief said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayawati said education, particularly school education, has always been a matter of special concern for the Bahujan Samaj because of B R Ambedkar's call to "educate". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayawati said education, particularly school education, has always been a matter of special concern for the Bahujan Samaj because of B R Ambedkar's call to "educate". {{/usCountry}}

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She said the BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership had given "full attention" to the interests, welfare and education of deprived and exploited sections so that families could lead a life of self-respect and equality with access to livelihood and education in accordance with the Constitution.

Instead of paying adequate attention to improving the government school system, all governments have largely ignored it, Mayawati charged.

She alleged that a "conspiracy" is being pursued to make the entire government education system largely ineffective, just as the reservation system for these sections has been made ineffective.

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"Thousands of government schools are also being closed in this process, which the BSP has continuously opposed," she said.

Mayawati said the shortage of basic amenities such as school buildings, teachers, drinking water, toilets and cleanliness has now made Gen Alpha highly vocal and led them to launch protests.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a series of student protests in recent weeks, with schoolchildren taking to the streets and even approaching district collectorates to press for basic amenities, infrastructure improvements and other demands in Lucknow, Kannauj, Unnao, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Azamgarh, among other places.

In Lucknow, students raised concerns, including shortage of teachers in government-run residential schools twice within a week, by blockading road traffic amid rains.

Mayawati urged governments in Uttar Pradesh and other states to immediately address the needs and demands of Gen Alpha concerning education "with full sympathy and with the right intent and policy".

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"It would be appropriate if all governments completely refrain from using force against them," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.