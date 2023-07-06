Mayawati says CM Chouhan washing Sidhi victim feet ‘theatrics, not remorse’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washing the feet of the victim of the urination case in front of cameras looked “less like remorse and more like theatrics”. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister questioned the “exhibition” by Chouhan after bringing the victim, a Kol tribal from Sidhi, to the chief minister's residence from 600 km away and washing his feet in front of cameras.

“The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh calling the victim of urination incident in Sidhi district to Bhopal, about 600 kilometres away, and washing his feet in the CM House under a circle of cameras, seems less like government remorse and more like theatrics and politics of electoral interest. Is such an exhibition appropriate?” she said in a tweet.

Mayawati also asserted that the people of Madhya Pradesh, particularly the marginalised communities, will “definitely demand an account of the extent to which their lives have been troubled by inflation and unemployment.”

Earlier today, Chouhan apologised to the victim, washed his feet and performed aarti.

The chief minister said, "Saddened by this incident. I apologize to you. People like you are like God to me. The accused Pravesh Shukla will be punished in a way that becomes an example for others. If needed, we will bury the criminals in the ground.”

Chouhan said the victim is a Sudama for me. “You are my friend now. You are not angry anymore.”

The victim said he was overwhelmed by the response received from the CM. “I never hoped that I will ever get justice. I am happy that the CM called me and punished the accused.”

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

