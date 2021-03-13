Home / India News / MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga
Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:57 AM IST
A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court on Friday refused to stay the release of the movie Mumbai Saga allegedly based on the life of Ravi Mallesh Bora, known in Mumbai underworld as gangster DK Rao.

Rao on Wednesday had a pproached the court through his lawyers, Prashant Pandey and Pradip Singh, seeking the stay on the release of the movie starring John Abrahim, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, and Prateik Babbar on March 19.

Rao, in his plea, claimed that the case against him was still pending trial before the special court. He added the release of the "movie on my life" may prejudice the case and affect his right to a fair and impartial trial.

“As the court has turned down our plea, we will have no other option but to approach the Bombay high court to stop the release of this movie, as it violates fundamental rights of my clients,” said Pandey.

Rao, an alleged member of the Chhota Rajan gang, is lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail in connection with an extortion case.

Rao survived a shootout with the Mumbai police in 1998 before he was arrested. While he was in jail, he is believed to have come in contact with members of the Rajan gang. Rao has claimed that soon he climbed the ladder within the gang and became one of its key members.

